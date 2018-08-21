It seems to me there are two acceptable and logical places to sell pot come October.

One is wherever beer, wine and spirits are sold; the other is at any store selling cigarettes. Unlike with alcohol and tobacco, I'm not aware of any major study that shows that marijuana is more harmful than booze or cigarettes.

If it's OK to sell those two products anywhere in the city, pot should be no different.

For those who think this is a bad idea, there are hundreds of studies and thousands of statistics that reveal far more people have been killed and had lives ruined by alcohol and cigarettes, yet they are available everywhere.