It makes the 30 kilometres from Waterdown to Sheffield seem like a hop, skip and a jump.

There were certainly some differences in stories and interesting experiences — I interviewed chuckwagon outriders, accompanied wild rice harvesters on an air boat, and even stood on the edge of an icy lake for four hours as a man was pulled from the middle of an icy lake after falling through the ice (he was OK, albeit very cold).

But there were also the standard stories for any community newspaper — covering local council, local schools and interesting people from the community.

But it was all done in the name of what any good community newspaper from coast to coast strives to do — give people stories that matter to them about the people and issues in their community.

It's something I always attempt to do — whether it’s reporting from Ile-a-la-Crosse, Sask., or Freelton, Ont.

In every community across Canada there are extraordinary stories about otherwise “ordinary” people that deserve to be told in the pages of community newspapers.

Flamborough has interesting people and stories that need to be told. And that’s what we strive to bring you each and every week in the pages of the Review.

— Mac Christie is news editor with the Flamborough Review.