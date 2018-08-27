A partner or close friend would like to have you visit for a short while. This person loves sharing with you and getting your feedback, which often reveals your high emotional IQ. You might get a positive reaction to a matter involving your real estate. Tonight: Settle in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel pulled in opposite directions at the present moment. You are likely to reveal some of the frustration you are experiencing. Don't worry about feedback -- you will be getting plenty, perhaps even more than your fair share. Tonight: Go along with a loved one's suggestion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Reach out to an associate who has been touchy for the past few months. This person's finicky attitude might not have changed yet, but it will in time. This situation probably surrounds a personal relationship. Give others some space to change their tune. Tonight: Head to the gym.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might feel lucky, and events in the next few weeks most likely will reinforce those feelings. As fortunate and creative as you can be, you experience the unexpected today. An area of your life could spin out of control. Don't worry, everything will be fine. Tonight: Say "yes."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be in a pickle and just finding out about it from an irate loved one. You could try using your charm, but only a change or explanation can clear out this bump in the road. Gather all of the facts before addressing the problem. Tonight: Try being a bit more charming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You say the right words when facing a problem on the homefront. If you are patient, it will clear up. You might be surprised at the source of the irritation. Remain open-minded and easygoing if you want to see a restoration of the good times. Tonight: Make the first move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Use caution with your funds, whether you're giving or receiving them. A fast change of pace could be disconcerting at first. You might experience some unexpected anger, or so it seems. You've been sitting on these feelings for a while. Tonight: Treat a friend to dinner.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Despite the vicissitudes of the day, you feel good about yourself. An intense discussion that might have turned sarcastic actually has helped clear the air. Take on a meaningful challenge. You are attracting more of what you want; go for it. Tonight: All smiles.

BORN TODAY: Actor Aaron Paul (1979), former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson (1908), philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770)



