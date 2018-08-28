It’s that time of the year again when the kids are getting ready to head back to school and hit the books. However, what about your books … the financial ones that is?

Have you put thought into making their education a priority in your savings plan?

A simple ways to prepare for further education costs is a Registered Education Savings Plan, also known as an RESP.

So what is an RESP and how can you maximize those savings? An RESP is a way for parents in Canada to save for their children’s post-secondary education. Whether university or college, the money you save now can have a big impact on those years after high school.

When a child starts their post-secondary education, the “subscriber” (the person that opened the RESP) can start taking out educational assistance payments, EAPs, from their RESP. The person that is going to receive those payments is called the beneficiary, which would be the child.

A great way to grow these savings is through the basic Canada Education Savings Grants (CESG). The CESG is when the Government of Canada tops up your annual RESP contribution by 20 per cent on the first $2,500 annually, per beneficiary. Each year the beneficiary can receive up to $500, up to a total of $7,200 in their lifetime.

There are additional CESG grants that a family can receive based on net family income where you could receive an additional 20 per cent on the first $500 of annual RESP contributions.

The great thing about RESPs and CESGs is that they are considered to be investments that are tax-sheltered.

So, as the money grows over the years you aren’t taxed. Once the student takes out payments for their education, the contributions are then taxed in the student’s hands.

As a student, the child may pay little to no taxes on the money they are receiving from the RESP, as typically most are not earning a high income, and also qualify for education tax credits.