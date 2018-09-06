No matter how long you’ve been out of school, the onset of fall still feels like a time for fresh starts and getting organized. In the next few weeks, community organizations and clubs will be dusting off equipment, setting up for registration and kicking off the next few months of activity.

Flamborough Connects, in partnership with several organizations has a number of free events and programs for seniors scheduled now through November.

On Thursday, Sept. 13, the Hamilton Council on Aging is hosting a free lunch and “Let’s Ride the Bus” workshop. Enjoy lunch and learn how to use Hamilton Public Transit (HSR). It’s easier than you think and a great way to get to the Aldershot GO Station and avoid parking. Call Shelagh to register at 905-777-3837 ext. 12238

Have you been considering Meals on Wheels, but not sure if you’d like it? The Canadian Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and Apetito invite you to come out for a tasting on Monday, Sept. 17. Please call the Flamborough Connects office at 905-689-7880 by Sept. 10 to register.

The Seniors Wheel of Fitness program is back and registration for all Flamborough sites is scheduled throughout the week of Sept. 10. Call the office to find out the best time and location for you. This is a free fitness program — delivered by trained senior fitness instructors for seniors.

Are you a senior caregiver and would like to become certified in emergency first aid? Flamborough Connects received a Seniors Community Grant to offer free certified first-aid training for seniors who provide unpaid caregiver services for partners, friends, family, grown or grand children, or volunteer in the community with vulnerable populations. Flamborough Connects is taking applications for a Nov. 10 full-day training session. Visit www.flamboroughconnects.ca to download the application or call the office at 905-689-7880 for more information.

Hamilton police Const. Claus Wagner will be back with his entertaining Senior Driver Refresher Course on Oct. 22. This is a popular and free seminar for seniors who are interested in learning new rules of the road, preparing for the mandatory 80-plus driver test, or simply have questions about driver safety. Call the office to register.

Finally, Flamborough Connects is hosting the Rat Pack lunch and show at Carmen’s Banquet and Convention Centre on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Tickets cost $72 and include lunch, show and bus to and from the theatre. There are only a few spots left — drop into the office to purchase your ticket.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.

