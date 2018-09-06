It’s our 10th anniversary!

It all started with questions. How are our kids at risk? What can we do to help them? What challenges do they face? With the support of parents, schools, local government, youth serving agencies and organizations, Healthy Community — Healthy Youth Flamborough was born.

Our mission, which states: “Youth in Flamborough are asset-rich, make healthy decisions, are involved in the community, and are supported, loved and cared for by the whole community,” was a lofty goal.

At the time, research by the Search Institute indicated that 80 per cent of 15-year-olds didn’t feel they had enough positive and meaningful relationships with adults. We conducted our own surveys with similar results. Our goals initially were to teach adults about building developmental assets and relationships. Through “Everyone’s an Asset Builder” workshops, we trained parents, teachers, police, community leaders and more.

In 2015 we began to direct our questions at youth.

How can they build assets for themselves? What are their biggest challenges? Are we asking the right questions? This led us to focus in on critical assets that would set the stage for building important relationships and improving mental health.

What we’ve learned is that it’s important to ask the right questions, but it’s more important to listen — listen to young people by giving them a voice and letting them know that what they have to say is important. Sometimes it may seem like a small thing to us, but it means a great deal to them.

We also want to make them responsible for change that needs to happen, doing “with” and not “for.” Over the years we’ve had to adapt to the changing times and work side by side with our partners. Governments change, funding requirements change, needs change and young people change. We look for opportunities to fill gaps and meet those needs.

Our motto “Listen Laugh Inspire” continues to guide us. When we started 10 years ago, mental health did not have the focus it does now and although we’ve come a long way, we still have a long way to go.

Stay tuned because we have an exciting announcement that will have a huge impact on our young people — and the next 10 years.