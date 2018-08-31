It was our pleasure to attend the Waterdown ArtsFest Aug. 18 to 19.
We enjoyed the festival for two reasons. Not only does it bring something valuable to the community, it brings something unique to the downtown area.
It is nice to have an event that celebrates so many different forms of art. There is truly something for everyone.
While the musicians invite people to congregate, the visual and written arts invite people to reflect, discuss and contemplate.
Part of the charm of the Waterdown Artsfest is its integration into the community core. Too often these days, festivals are pushed to the outskirts of town. We feel that this depersonalizes the experience, rather than enrich the downtown community and businesses that the village is built around.
We live in the area directly affect by the road closures, yet, despite various comings and goings over the weekend, did not find them problematic.
We look forward to next year’s festival and hope that the Waterdown community will continue to support this rejuvenating event in our village.
Lynda Newkirk and Brandon Moore
