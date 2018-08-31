It was our pleasure to attend the Waterdown ArtsFest Aug. 18 to 19.

We enjoyed the festival for two reasons. Not only does it bring something valuable to the community, it brings something unique to the downtown area.

It is nice to have an event that celebrates so many different forms of art. There is truly something for everyone.

While the musicians invite people to congregate, the visual and written arts invite people to reflect, discuss and contemplate.