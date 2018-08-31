At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 4, I was backing out of my driveway onto the 4th Concession Road West. I stopped at the end of my driveway, and I looked to the east for oncoming traffic. Just before looking to the west, a flock of cyclists yelled as they flew passed by me. That certainly startled me.

I don’t understand why they were yelling.

As they continued east along the road, I had to drive in the left-hand lane because the cyclists took up the entire right lane.

I stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Millgrove Side Road. To my surprise, they did not stop at the stop sign. Instead, they turned left at the intersection while yelling something else. This left me stopped in the wrong lane at the intersection.