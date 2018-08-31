At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 4, I was backing out of my driveway onto the 4th Concession Road West. I stopped at the end of my driveway, and I looked to the east for oncoming traffic. Just before looking to the west, a flock of cyclists yelled as they flew passed by me. That certainly startled me.
I don’t understand why they were yelling.
As they continued east along the road, I had to drive in the left-hand lane because the cyclists took up the entire right lane.
I stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Millgrove Side Road. To my surprise, they did not stop at the stop sign. Instead, they turned left at the intersection while yelling something else. This left me stopped in the wrong lane at the intersection.
I understand and appreciate cycling, but if cyclists are that serious about the sport, they need to take it to a more suitable, safer environment — for both cyclists and motorists.
I like to drive my car, and I drive it on the track, where I can enjoy what my car has to offer without breaking any laws or hurting anyone. Why shouldn’t cyclists use something other than the road if they don't want to follow the laws of the road?
Suzanne Bader, Waterdown
