Among the earliest volunteers to enlist in Canadian units when the First World War began in August 1914 were men from Flamborough who had not been born in Canada.

Instead, these were young men who had been born in England and through sad and sometimes tragic circumstances had been placed in orphanages and then transported to Canada as young as seven and eight years of age.

Known as Home Children, they had begun arriving in the Flamborough townships during the last decade of the 19th century to work on farms where there was a shortage of labour in the rapidly growing rural communities. More than 100,000 children were involved in the scheme that the British government saw as a way of solving the enormous problems of poverty in parts of Britain and a solution to the many social ills that the country faced at the time. The results were often tragic, for many of the children were ill-treated, neglected and overworked, with few of them ever seeing their parents again.

Harry Samuel Green was such a Home Child. He was born Oct. 20, 1893 in Aldershot, Hampshire and was placed in a National Children’s Home following the death of his mother and his father’s employment in the army barracks in Aldershot, making the care of his son impossible.

At the age of 17 years, he was among a group of children brought to Canada by the National Children’s Home that had sailed from Liverpool on Oct. 8, 1910 with a destination of Hamilton, Ont.

A year later, Harry was recorded on the 1911 census returns, working as a farm labourer on John R. Job’s Market Garden property on Lot 7, 2nd Concession East in Flamborough Township.

He enlisted in Waterdown on Feb. 25, 1916, at age 22.

Green was assigned to the 129th Wentworth Battalion, departing for England in August, then to France where he was reassigned to the British Columbia Regiment. Before going overseas, on May 18, 1916, Harry Green married Winifred Mitchell, daughter of James Mitchell and Mildred Robins of Carlisle at Carlisle Methodist Church.

Lance Cpl. Harry Samuel Green was killed in action on Sept. 6, 1918 and was buried in the Dominion Cemetery, Hendecourt-Les-Casnicourt, France.

He is commemorated on the First World War Cemetery Gate at Carlisle United Church.