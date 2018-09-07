Your new Ontario government wasted no time over the summer getting to work.

A line-by-line audit of government spending and an independent financial commission of inquiry were launched in July.

Wasteful energy contracts were cancelled, Hydro One’s CEO and board were replaced and much more.

However, it’s our No. 1 priority of ensuring that Ontario is open for business once again that I have been most active. In particular because of my role as the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade. At a time of heightened trade uncertainty, the premier and our government are reaching out directly to U.S. governors.

With one in five Ontario jobs on the line, we are working hard to ensure workers in the automotive, steel and agriculture industries — all important to us locally — are represented during this critical time.

Ontario being open for business was also the theme of a daylong working tour in mid-August that I organized and hosted for Premier Doug Ford in Flamborough-Glanbrook and Hamilton.

Business leaders in key sectors provided excellent input and ideas in a roundtable discussion with the premier and myself. Incoming Flamborough Chamber of Commerce chair J.J. Woodley did a great job representing Flamborough businesses at this roundtable. It was a very engaging discussion and there were many points of followup that we are acting on.

Reducing red tape was a common theme. To that end, last week I participated in the launch at Queen’s Park of our government’s provincewide consultation on red tape reduction. I will be inviting local business to participate in a session in our area so we can help identify duplicative and burdensome regulations that should be reviewed or scrapped.

It’s been a busy, but productive, start. I look forward to sharing more with you in this space in the coming months. Until then, please enjoy all Flamborough has to offer during the fall months. We’re fortunate to live in such a spectacular place.

My constituency office has been up and running for a number of weeks now to serve you. I’m truly honoured to be your representative at Queen’s Park — we’re here to help on provincial matters. Don’t hesitate to drop us a line at 905-679-3770 or donna.skelly@pc.ola.org.