As I sat in the garden one morning enjoying a cup of tea and surveying the good and bad that nature has delivered this season, I noticed a squirrel insistent on stashing a large walnut in my pot of herbs.

After shooing him away twice, I resorted to reasoning with him. I calmly and politely informed him it wouldn’t be wise to store his winter meals in a container that will be brought indoors before frost. He seemed to understand, as he hasn’t yet returned.

We gardeners will do whatever is necessary to protect our plants. I have flicked Japanese beetles in the throes of passion into a bucket of soapy water, baited traps with the scent of a woman gypsy moth to capture and drown would-be mates. Yes, we pansy pickers can be a brutal bunch when provoked.

Creativity is imperative, as is a sense of humour. After all, nature is the master of our gardens, we are not. Any attempt to change this hierarchy will only result in frustration.

Gardens are supposed to provide a sense of serenity and well-being, not anger and annoyance. For this reason I have learned to laugh at the fact that my yew hedge is perennially covered in plastic netting to encourage the deer to dine elsewhere. My garden is limited to the few perennials persistent enough to out-compete the dense tangle of maple roots I call garden soil.

Author Paul Knowles shares this relaxed and realistic approach to gardening which he writes about in his often humorous gardening books and articles. Paul will share some of his Joy in the Garden at the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown.

Guests are encouraged to join us for refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m. Meeting begins at 7:30.

