Use good sense before agreeing to an expense that could push the limits of your budget. If you're left to your own devices, your self-discipline will go south by the evening. Attempt to moderate your choices. Honor your feelings toward a fiery friend. Tonight: Wherever the action is.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have become more expressive and verbal. You see others respond more positively to you. Do not let shyness or a momentary blush hold you back from continuing this new exchange of thoughts and energy. Ask needed questions. Tonight: TGIF, but make it an early night.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Curb your spending, and don't change a spending-related decision. You smile from ear to ear, ready to take action. Someone might be concerned by the financial implications of your plans. Have a discussion and be willing to cut back. Tonight: A conversation could develop into more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Use today to the max. You can probably sense a greater responsiveness from a key person in your life. A partner or loved one could deliver quite the jolt. If you maintain a sense of humor, everything will flow smoothly. Tonight: Invite a friend to join you for munchies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could feel off because of what is happening around you. Somehow, others' energy seems to deplete you. You feel as if you can't get enough time for all of the socializing. Relax and make a phone call to people who energize you. Tonight: You feel on top of your game.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Examine what is going on around you. Others seem to be moving through their days with efficiency and the need to get out early. Schedule a late lunch with a friend. Before you know it, you become a bundle of energy. The two of you swap gossip and jokes. Tonight: Make it early.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You feel as if a boss demands a lot from you. Make it your pleasure to follow through on what is important for you to do. Someone who is observing you could be quite impressed. A comment or compliment from this person makes you smile. Tonight: Out celebrating.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might sense that your control is not as smooth as you would like it to be. Others seem to be more decisive and energized. You could be experiencing a more creative phase, and your concerns might not be about power and control. Tonight: Out on the town with loved ones.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse (1983), film director Robert Wise (1914), actress Silvia Navarro (1978)



