Brilliant people, including Albert Einstein and Socrates, have observed that the more you know, the more you realize you don't know.

In the eight months since I became executive director of the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, my learning has just begun.

The beauty of my role is that, with every member I talk to, whether they are long-standing members or have newly joined, I learn something. I learn what they value and what they need to succeed.

Through all this listening and learning, I’ve realized that, while each business in our community has its own challenges and opportunities, there are many common needs. This is where the chamber comes in.

We use the term "member," because we are, indeed, a member-based not-for-profit. But as the chamber of commerce, our goal is to benefit our community through the success of its businesses. So we have to see our members as customers, because when they do well, we do well.

To that end, over the past year, we’ve experimented with the types of activities we organize, with the objective of finding the best combinations and formats to satisfy the needs of our customers. Like any business, we’re always evolving and striving for improvement.

Changes to look forward to include a new website and regular e-news and social media engagement. We’ll host monthly networking lunches, showcasing the great restaurants and hospitality businesses in Flamborough, and will be cohosting lunch-and-learns every other month with our partners at the Hamilton Technology Centre.

I also look forward to working with the other chambers of commerce in Hamilton. Leveraging our combined resources will give our community an edge in achieving goals, such as better public transportation to serve existing businesses and attract new ones.

Hamilton is a city of many communities and, unique but united, they can all prosper.