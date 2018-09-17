Do you care for a spouse, adult child, grandchild, neighbour or friend?

Do you interact directly with the public as a volunteer? Are you prepared for an emergency, or if you suddenly need care?

“Caregiving is a part of family life, and family caregivers play a crucial role in providing, arranging and sometimes paying for care for their loved ones. While there has been progress over the past decade in recognizing and celebrating the importance and impact of Canada’s 8.1 million caregivers, senior caregivers are often overlooked in the narrative despite accounting for more than one in eight caregivers in 2012 (StatsCan).

"Senior caregivers make unique and valuable contributions to family caregiving in Canada, though they can also have unique needs …” (The Vanier Institute of the Family.)

Emergency first aid training is available to older adults 55+ who volunteer with the public or provide unpaid caregiver support.

Are you prepared for an emergency? This is a full day certification course that covers standard first aid and CPR. Because the program is fully funded by an Ontario Seniors Community Grant, it is free and lunch is provided. The course will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10. Please call or visit the Flamborough Connects website to apply at www.flamboroughconnects.ca, or call 905-689-7880. Limited spaces.

VON Hamilton facilitates a regular, free, four-part “From Stress to Strength” Caregiver Education series. The series covers all the bases for you to manage your caregiver duties:

• Managing stressful caregiving situations;

• Staying on top of your care responsibilities;

• Linking with community resources (CCAC, adult day centres, caregiver respite).