GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your ability to move into uncharted territory marks your actions. You know what it's reasonable to expect from an older relative. You know what this person is capable of, yet you also know what he or she wants to accomplish. Pitch in. Tonight: Time for fun and games!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You have the unique ability to turn situations inside out. Communication remains vital, yet you seem to be unable to decide whether to move in a new direction. Understand the innate liability of giving or receiving too much information! Tonight: Discuss an idea with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Understand the purpose of a long-overdue conversation. If nothing else, you and the other party might feel more in sync with each other afterward. Relating will become easier. Always remember that you are different people with different needs. Tonight: Out with friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will express a lot of caring to a close friend, sibling or associate, as well as nearly everyone you come into contact with today. You know and understand the power of positive thinking. A child or loved one might change his or her tune once more. Tonight: Full of fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You see what is happening between you and a loved one. Consider the alternatives that surround a difficult situation. Relax and remain responsive. Before you know it, you'll be off on an adventure with friends. Tonight: Understand that you could be more tired than you realize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You suddenly might decide to create a vibrant, dynamic change. How you visualize a particular event could be considerably different from reality. Your instincts are likely to kick in, and you know to follow them. Tonight: You might not be ready to discuss what occurs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Go out of your way to clear up a problem, but first process what is happening. Know that others might not have the same reaction or might be upset by the same situation. You have reasons for your reaction, but you can choose to let go of the issue. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be able to visualize what someone else is discussing. You might not see eye to eye with this person, but you accept that you are different. Open up more, judge less and try to put yourself in his or her shoes. Tonight: You don't need to go far to have a great time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You see a liability for what it is. You cannot keep reopening a wound without it getting worse. Your words incite a loved one into action or into making a premature decision. You know what ultimately works well. Don't give in to a whim. Tonight: Try out a fabulous new restaurant.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your feelings might be extraordinarily intense. What you believe you want and what works for you could be out of sync, causing a sense of dissatisfaction. Do not fight the inevitable. Tonight: Discuss a get-together with someone at a distance.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Joan Jett (1958), actress Ruth Jones (1966), actress Bonnie Hunt (1961)



