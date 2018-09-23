Last week was a dramatic week in Parliament as Justin Trudeau’s summer of failure came home to roost with Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MP Leona Alleslev leaving the Liberal Party to join the Conservative Party of Canada.

It was the clearest signal yet that those Canadians who supported Justin Trudeau in 2015 are finding that he isn’t up to the job of leading this country and our $2-trillion economy.

Alleslev spoke how she raised concerns many times, on many issues important to her middle-class GTA-suburban constituents, with the Trudeau government — only to be met with silence.

A former captain in the Canadian Air Force and leader within a major private sector company before being elected, Alleslev knows that her country needs her. These are serious times that present Canada with urgent and complex challenges.

As the national Conservative caucus chair, it’s my pleasure to welcome a remarkable woman of integrity to our caucus.

Whether it’s the bungling of the Trans Mountain pipeline, or their handling of taxes, the budget, the economy and the mounting illegal border crossings, the Trudeau Liberals are failing Canadians.

Nowhere is this more apparent than on NAFTA and trade issues. With millions of Canadian jobs on the line, the Liberals spent three months on the sidelines while the United States and Mexico reached major agreements that impact millions of Canadian jobs.

Now that Canada is back at the negotiating table, for the sake of all Canadian workers, businesses and jobs, I pray that a deal can be achieved in time.

Meanwhile, the Trudeau government continues to drop the ball on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). We called for an emergency session of Parliament this summer to pass CPTPP. It was the smart thing to do at a time of NAFTA and trade uncertainty.

One theme emerges: The prime minister has damaged relationships with important trading partners and jeopardized millions of Canadian jobs that depend on international trade.