In the past, we have been looked down upon at Animal Adoptions of Flamborough because of our "indoor cats only" policy.

In Waterdown alone at this time, seven cats are missing. Some may have escaped, other are let out to roam on a regular basis. Owners feel they will return when ready. But this is not always the case.

There are many potential hazards that can seriously threaten your pets well-being — even their lives.

Cats do not have the instinct to avoid busy streets, and they do get hit by cars.

Roaming felines can be at risk to animal cruelty — they have been known to be shot with BB guns or arrows. Some end up being trapped and abused.

You may think your pet feline is a good hunter and capable of taking are of itself. Cats allowed outside often become the hunted ones and are often attacked by roaming dogs, raccoons, foxes and coyotes.

Several coyotes have been sighted in the surrounding area.

Outdoor cats can also come into contact with toxins. One of those being antifreeze, as it has a pleasant taste but is lethal.

Cats, at times, climb trees to avoid danger, ending up being in a different sort of danger high in a tree. Afraid to try coming down, they become dehydrated and weak after days and end up falling and suffering injuries or even death.

Should you be worried about your pet becoming lonely, adopt a playmate for companionship. We suggest if you are adopting a kitten, adopt two. They are great company for each other and will play together, snuggle and groom each other.