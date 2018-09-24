The Harris/Eves duo left the province with a $5-billion deficit.

Harris amalgamated cities and downloaded costs to them. Studies proved there was no cost savings or lowered taxes.

Harris caused hardship and animosity across Ontario, which unfairly and severely affected the most vulnerable.

Finally — with regard to the Fraser Institute — this is a right wing, libertarian think-tank. Much of its money comes from American Oil, the Koch brothers and the tobacco industry. It is absolutely not non-partisan. In the 1990s it argued that there was no connection between second-hand smoke and cancer.

Sue Ruddle, Waterdown

Liberals have reason for optimism

RE: Flailing opposition warms PM's heart (Sept. 14)

Many issues are conspiring and I would include very recent polling. While it was a close race for several weeks, the most recent Nanos weekly tracking (Sept. 12 release) has the Liberals at 40 per cent in voter preference, the Conservatives at 33, NDP at15 and Greens at 7 per cent. That is very close to the results of the 2015 election.

In Preferred PM: Trudeau ... 40 per cent; Scheer ... 25 per cent; Singh ... 7; May ... 4.

The uptick occurred after MP Bernier made his announcement. I wonder if the interference of Stephen Harper in sensitive NAFTA negotiations and that of ex-minister John Baird in Saudi Arabia played a role.

Indeed, the odd Trudeau nightmare would seem understandable. As an old B.C. friend reminded me after dealing with a most challenging client: It would have been easier to frisk a wet seal.

Richard Ring, Grimsby

Is NAFTA our own Brexit?

RE: NAFTA

Has anyone noticed the ongoing similarity between Theresa May's Brexit and our NAFTA?

Brian Walmsley, Ancaster

Ford's vendetta against Toronto

RE: Judge siding with the 'Resistance' (Sept. 15)

I would like to take issue with this letter. Doug Ford is using the incompetent and irresponsible judiciary to support his party's wish to reverse the proposed federal carbon tax while undermining its role in his use of the notwithstanding clause. It appears that the judiciary is an acceptable pathway to achieving one's needs — Mr. Ford's specifically — but is unacceptable if others wish to use it to receive justice.

As for Vincent J. Curtis' opinion that individuals are not "actually harmed" by this decision: I wonder if he has had any reason to contact his local councillor at any time or feels that the 15 for our local municipal government is too many. If we look at the numbers for individual cities across the GTA, there are an average of one councillor per 40,500 individuals. In fact, Hamilton is below this average at approximately one per 36,000. To be fair, let's compare the highest ratio, which is the City of Mississauga at one per 71,000 to that of Toronto, one per 63,840. Does this inequity necessitate the steps the Ford government has taken to punish Toronto? This appears to be more of a vendetta than good government. Will Hamilton be next?

John Smith, Waterdown

Developers should pitch in

RE: Housing crisis

Affordable housing, both for the homeless and the many others who cannot compete in the current market, is the subject of much public hand-wringing, but that seems to be the extent of the action so far.

Could the problem not be addressed effectively if developers who apply to build new single-family subdivisions (preferably not in the Green Belt!) or urban highrises — rental or condo — were required to build and sell at cost to the Hamilton Housing Authority an equal number of units of affordable public housing designed? I have not in my daily travels around the city seen any developers begging on the street corners.

Danny Shea, Hamilton

Even Kathleen Wynne was better than Ford

RE: Doug Ford

The more I read about Doug Ford's antics the more he reminds me of Trump and Republicans. He hasn't been in six months and in the firestorm he has started they stumble around like gutless lemmings. What an embarrassment of a political party.

I can't believe I'm saying this but I would prefer Kathleen Wynne to this bag of rocks (but in truth Andrea Horwath had my vote and should be leading). I wonder what other cities and towns think about our new leader and his sole focus on Toronto to the neglect of everyone else.

On the other hand, maybe it's better to keep strict concentration on his revenge vortex (Toronto) and leave everyone else alone — for now.

Robert Panchyson, Burlington