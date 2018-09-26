RE: Grade 6 student math scores crisis (Sept. 20)

Directors of education are asking why EQAO scores are dismally below provincial average. My suggestion is to look at attendance rates. In particular, in some of the schools with substantially low EQAO scores, I suspect that they will find students that are missing 30-plus days of school and these are entrenched patterns beginning in junior kindergarten. Students cannot learn math skills and build on what they have learned if they are not in the classroom to be taught. Tragically, these students are being set up for failure.

Our school boards need to create a culture whereby regular school attendance is expected, promoted, and celebrated. If there are barriers to school attendance they need to be shared so the school can address them. Students, parents and caregivers need to know that academic success, and the opportunities it allows, is dependent on showing up and working to the best of your abilities.

Julie Morgan, Dundas

Fresh water comes before legal pot

RE: Trudeau government

Despite Trudeau promising to fix the First Nations communities' water crisis by 2021, the government has thus far only reduced the number of reserves on boiled water notices from 105 to 91, a minimal improvement over the course of two years. It appears Trudeau's promise of rectifying the water crisis altogether in an additional three years is rather unlikely.

Although some would argue that it's still an improvement toward both reconciliation and clean drinking water for First Nations communities, it is important to note that the federal government has allocated only $1.8 billion toward fixing the water crisis, while also allocating $1.1 billion into researching the potential effects of legalizing marijuana. The government should be far more concerned with making sure all Canadians have access to basic necessities such as clean drinking water, rather than focusing on recreational drug use.

Kieran Mallett, St. George

We'd prefer to be part of Burlington

RE: Waterdown's future

Mayor Fred Eisenberger conveniently ignores an important fact in his opposition to moving Waterdown to Burlington. When the proposed amalgamation originally took place, folks in Waterdown overwhelmingly voted to amalgamate with Burlington for a lot of reasons, not the least of which was contiguous geography.

Should a referendum be held today, it is hard to imagine that joining with Burlington would not be a slam dunk.

The mayor knows this, and one suspects he would vigorously oppose any such vote. Perhaps our new premier, who espouses a 'will of the people' philosophy, will be more receptive to considering such a vote.

Richard Ronchka, Carlisle

The Fraser Institute's real agenda

RE: Ford right to end electric car subsidies (Sept. 18)

It's debatable whether subsidizing electric car purchases is the right move for governments. The money goes to folks who quite possibly could afford the expensive vehicles. But it's clearly being done to help transition car travel away from fossil fuels. I'm guessing that's really the unsaid objection of the Fraser Institute's Kenneth Green. Instead, he mentions several times he supports the idea that the Ford government isn't going to give money to "rich people" or the "wealthy buyers" of electric cars.

So the Fraser Institute, Canada's best-known conservative think-tank, is against economic policies that help the rich? Duly noted.

Jeff Zuk, Hamilton

Make affordable housing an election issue

RE: Hamilton's affordable housing crisis (Sept. 14)

As I read this editorial I realize that many within our community do not understand the broad definition of affordable housing.

For many it relates directly to social housing, which is still extremely important, but fails to recognize other areas of housing affordability.

The definition of affordable housing, according to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington, is housing that costs less than 30 per cent of a household's before-tax income. According to this definition, and factoring in Hamilton's average home price for August ($550,635), a family in Hamilton would need to make over $150,000 to afford a home.

Affordable housing needs to be examined and addressed at each level of affordability. In addition to addressing our social housing challenges, we also need to support home renting and ownership.

One way is to simplify the process for a homeowner to establish a rental suite in their home, especially within the urban built up area. This would not only increase the available rental stock, but alleviate housing costs for new home buyers and families trying to establish permanent roots within the city.

This, in conjunction with the City of Hamilton's efforts to increase the number of social housing units, should provide viable and affordable options for many within our city. I agree with The Spectator — it isn't rocket science. We encourage everyone to make affordable housing at each level of affordability the election issue.

George O'Neill, CEO, Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington