On Oct. 23, you can see distant planet Uranus with just a pair of binoculars when it’s at opposition.

For most of the year, the planet is too distant and too dim to see with your naked eyes or binoculars.

During opposition, it’s a different story. The planet is closer than at any other time of the year and will appear a little brighter than usual. It can also be seen from sun-up to sunset.

Some young people might even see it with their naked eyes. For most of us, we’ll need the aid of binoculars.