CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might want to make an effort to turn around a story that keeps repeating itself. You might be confused by what a friend says. Are you getting mixed signals? Understand what is needed to clarify the situation. A partner could become controlling. Tonight: Accept an offer. This Week: Solutions emerge from your intellect and imagination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have the magnetism and energy to bring others together for a fun, spontaneous get-together. Do not hold back; instead, open up to new possibilities. You might be surprised at what the energy between you and a partner can create. Tonight: Only where your friends are. This Week: Use Monday and Tuesday for planning.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be in a pickle, as you deal with a problem regarding communication and a boss. You certainly don't look at life the same way. Rather than create a problem, decide to understand where this person is coming from. Others appreciate your efforts. Tonight: A must appearance. This Week: Zero in on possibilities Monday and Tuesday.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be willing to make an effort to break with some of your conventional ways. Those around you will enjoy witnessing this transformation. Conversations become easier as others realize that you are trying to understand them. Tonight: Call someone you care a lot about. This Week: You could be tense Tuesday.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be more direct and surer of yourself. You might not like what comes up for you when dealing with a partner. In some ways, you are very different from this person, yet this difference allows you to get to know each other better. Tonight: Go with the flow, and smile! This Week: Break past self-imposed restrictions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Others seek you out before you can even get on the phone. Be appreciative that those around you are so assertive right now. You will have many choices to make. Do what you want to do, and don't be intimidated into doing what someone else wants. Tonight: In the limelight. This Week: Listen to a close associate.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might need to adjust your plans so that you don't miss out on a fun time. Still, you cannot ignore your obligations. Enjoying some lightness and frivolous fun helps you energize. Worry less. You will get a lot done after your break. Tonight: Call it early, if you can. This Week: Try not to express negativity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your innate playfulness and childlike spirit emerge. You will enjoy laughter and being around lighthearted people; you also need an outlet for your high energy. Take a walk or get into a preferred hobby or sport. Consider a gym membership. Tonight: In the whirlwind of living. This Week: Clear out as much as you can by Wednesday.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you feel anger bubbling up, take a break and head in a different direction. If possible, avoid expressing your strong feelings until you know where they're coming from. You might be surprised by the source! Avoid a big problem by distancing yourself. Tonight: Happily at home. This Week: Your creativity soars.

BORN TODAY: Actor Eric Stoltz (1961), actress Angie Dickinson (1931), singer/songwriter Marty Stuart (1958)



www.jacquelinebigar.com