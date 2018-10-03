CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might be concerned about a meeting that you can't avoid. You could be surprised by what is shared. You could feel as though a lack of understanding exists between you and a friend. That feeling might be true; however, the situation can be resolved. Tonight: Lighten up.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Most of the day, you might want to lie low and gain through listening. You might be delighted by what you hear. A family member's personal news makes you grin. When dealing with a partner, the unexpected becomes a theme. Tonight: Whatever knocks your socks off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A meeting provides much to evaluate and consider. You feel that in the long run, everything will work in your favor. An element of discomfort surrounds you and new information. Detach; carefully take an overview of the situation. Tonight: Get some good sleep.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although you might not want to take ownership of a problem, you should anyway. For now, be careful about committing funds to any project or endeavor. You need more information. Assume a greater role in what is occurring. Tonight: Go where your friends can be found.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

No one can miss your upbeat mood. Because you're able to detach, you see a perplexing situation in a new light. Walk in others' shoes. Get past a problem. Know that there is an alternative. You need to find it, and you will, with the help of a higher-up. Tonight: Out late.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

One-on-one relating marks the day. If you don't take time with a child or loved one, you could witness a misunderstanding develop. Remember that not everyone is as secure or confident as you are. Listen to what a close associate shares. Tonight: Say "yes" to a new experience.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not be up for the changes coming toward you. Like many people, you prefer to stick to the status quo. Good news encourages you to take a risk. A meeting could feed your mind with unusual yet positive feedback. Try out an idea on someone you trust. Tonight: Make it cozy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be concerned about what is happening around you. Friends seem dedicated to getting past an obstacle. At work, you hop through what normally might be a problem. Your experience and dexterity come through. Save socializing for later on. Tonight: The party goes on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are likely to finally grasp and feel comfortable with a new idea. You help explain this concept to those who need to understand it. However, you might not be as sure as others are about how to use this information. Ask questions, if need be. Tonight: Make it an early night.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Gwen Stefani (1969), actress Neve Campbell (1973), actress Tessa Thompson (1983)



www.jacquelinebigar.com