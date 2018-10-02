For those of us who grew up in small town Canada, there was always one mainstay that we could count on to tell us about what was going on in the community: the local paper.

Oct. 1-7 marks National Newspaper Week and we, in the industry, are celebrating all things broadsheet, tabloid and everything in between.

More and more, as news is being devoured at such a rate that the beast is never satisfied, it is easy to forget our roots or the way the ink from the paper rubs off in patches on our fingers. Only when we wipe our hands on our clothes or furniture do we remember the true tangible and overall engulfing experience that is having a paper physically in front of you and your face buried inside.

It is this reason I write today. I’ve always been one for the tangible experience. Books, magazines and newspapers are my preferred sources for information gathering. No, I’m not fond of paper cuts but the scent of an old book, the sound of a page turning (or ripping) and the feel of the paper’s weight awakens the senses.

Aside from the physical joy one gets from not having to read from a screen, getting eye or neck strain, the lack of satisfaction (cue Mick Jagger) from swiping a screen, the local paper serves a very real purpose and an important one at that.

Local journalists in small communities truly are the New-Age town criers. It is our job to inform the public on the goings on in their towns. Whether it be covering city council or the school boards, informing readers of a fellow resident's accomplishments or reporting on a new restaurant or business in town, community journalism matters.

As journalists, it is our job to ask those tough questions and hold truth to power — even at a local level. It is our job to inform the public through various means of what is happening where they live.

At the heart, it is our job to be storytellers.

Julia Lovett is a reporter with the Flamborough Review.