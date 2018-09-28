Happy Thanksgiving from Flamborough Connects!

In keeping with the season, Flamborough Connects is launching a series of fun, community giving activities over the next several weeks. As many in the community know, Flamborough Connects lost a significant amount of funding for our seniors' services earlier this year. We have been working with community partners including the Flamborough Review, the chamber of commerce, Gigit Marketplace, Healthy Community — Healthy Youth and the Rockton World’s Fair, to find ways to connect with you while meeting funding needs.

First up — we will see you at the Rockton World’s Fair this weekend! If you are there on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m., and want to surprise your family with a famous Thanksgiving cake — then drop into the D.A. Campbell Entertainment Centre for the Celebrity Invitational “Politically Correct” Cake Decorating Contest.

Competitors are MP David Sweet, Mayor Fred Eisenberger, councillors Judi Partridge, Arlene VanderBeek and Lloyd Ferguson, and Rockton Agricultural Society president Mark Shurvin.

Emceed by the lively and always entertaining Eleanor Wood, this contest is sure to bring some laughs and fun to the election season. The cakes will be offered for auction with proceeds donated to Flamborough Connects.

Thank you to the Rockton World’s Fair and local representatives for participating in this fabulous annual event!

Planning for our annual Seniors Gift Program is underway. Flamborough Connects, in partnership with the Flamborough Review, has been supporting seniors and adults who may be alone during the season with gifts and gift cards. For the past 10 years, community members have stepped up to purchase wish list items, donate cash or gift cards to support individual seniors and support Flamborough Connects senior programs throughout the year. Please call the office for more information at 905-689-7880.

Keep an eye out for the Flamborough Connects online gift auction. We are excited to partner with gigitmarketplace.com to launch this new “shopping” event. Gift baskets already cover everything from camping, cooking and imbibing to travelling, decorating and relaxing.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.