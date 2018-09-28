How do we prepare our children for a future that is rapidly changing and we may not understand?

I recently sat down with local entrepreneur Tyrone Matheson, who owns The Idea Room. We’ve been having conversations for the past couple of years as we try to identify how we can best help our young people. We talked about the “gig” economy, B corps, co-ops and various "hub” models.

According to Investopedia “in a gig economy, temporary, flexible jobs are commonplace and companies tend toward hiring independent contractors and freelancers instead of full-time employees.”

On the positive side, it can give young people flexibility and allow them to try different things. However the risk comes when they lose focus on a career and anxieties arise over not having job security or the benefits that a traditional career provide.

In the best-case scenario, a gig would lead to an interest in a career and help them determine what skills and education they need to pursue before heading to post-secondary.

Gigit Marketplace recently launched in Flamborough, helping people find out what’s available within their community, including volunteer and job opportunities.

B corps and co-ops are two business models and although co-ops have been around for a long time, particularly in farming and insurance, B corps are relatively new.

Co-ops are membership based with each member having one vote in the decision-making, while B corps are a blending of the not-for-profit with the for-profit, embedding social and environmental impact into the business plan.

Through a “What’s Your Path” hub model we can leverage partners, such as Gigit, to provide greater access to services, opportunities, resources and information.

One thing Matheson and I both agree on is that business mentors play a key role. They understand the changing world and can help navigate our young people so they are prepared for their future.