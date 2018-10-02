Above all else, the main goal of a community newspaper is to keep residents informed about what is going on in their local area.

That includes updates on crime, road construction, a new building at the corner or when a new business is opening.

It also means covering government funding announcements, or detailing how the city will be spending tax dollars.

Or when elections come around, we take great care in ensuring that residents have a full view of the candidates and issues that matter in the campaign. That’s why the Review hosted a provincial election debate and more recently, a municipal Q-and-A with both councillor candidates and those seeking the mayor’s chair.

We want to make sure Flamborough residents have the chance to hear pitches from those vying for their votes in a face-to-face setting.

But there’s more to the Review than just news. It’s also a place were you can learn what residents of your community are up to.

For example, when a local sports team wins a high-level championship, or an athlete is drafted, you can expect to find it on pages of the Review.

When a family is in need and the community reaches out, we’ll be there.

As the newspaper of record for Flamborough, those of us who put the Review together each week take our roles seriously — we strive to be fair, objective, accurate, informative and interesting.

Typically, a newspaper of record is renowned for editorial independence and attention to accuracy. That means when people look back on a period of time in Flamborough, they’ll turn to the Review to find the news of the day.