During the difficult years at the end of the 19th and into the 20th century, parents in England were often forced to place their children in charitable society homes, such as the National Children’s Home and the Dr. Barnardo’s Home as a temporary solution until times improved.

Unfortunately these societies were faced with their own problems of overcrowding and looked to emigration to Canada and Australia where there was the promise of a better life for “these children that nobody wanted.”

Stephen Duckhouse was such a Home Child. He was born on March 27, 1897 in Acock’s Green near Birmingham, Worcestershire, the son of factory worker Thomas Frederick Duckhouse, and Ellen Pardoe.

At age 11, Stephen and his younger brother Alfred, 8, were recorded as members of a Doctor Barnardo’s party of 395 Home Children who sailed on S.S. Tunisian from Liverpool to Halifax. They arrived on March 18, 1910 and travelled on to Toronto and Peterborough for placement with Ontario farmers.

On the 1911 census, Stephen was recorded as a servant living in the household of Edgar and Ada McPhail of Beverly Township — with his younger brother having been placed elsewhere.

Later in the decade, when he enlisted to join the war effort, his attestation paper signed on July 4, 1916 in Freelton, West Flamborough Township, revealed the possible answer to why he had been placed in an orphanage — for his mother was identified as his next of kin, not his father. A year later the death of his father was confirmed by his mother having remarried.

Assigned to the 129th Wentworth Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force, Private Duckhouse sailed for England for further training during August 1916.

Just a year later, on Aug. 14, 1917, while serving with the Canadian Infantry (Quebec Regiment) 87th Battalion, he was declared missing and presumed dead.

The cause of his death was eventually revealed, as he and several other members of the unit were captured by members of the German army near Levis, Belgium. The captured soldiers were forced to dig a trench, shot in the head and then buried in it.

Stephen Duckhouse is commemorated on the Vimy Memorial, Pas de Calais, France and on a plaque in Strabane United Church, West Flamborough Township.