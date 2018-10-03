I love exploring natural landscapes: meandering along woodland trails, circumnavigating lakes, wading across rocky streams.

My grandmother instilled this peaceful passion in me as a child, with many hours spent exploring woodland paths behind her house.

After marrying a Yorkshireman, I was drawn to the stunning beauty of Britain’s landscapes. But as it was a foreign country, I had to learn a new language. While driving through the Yorkshire Dales (river valleys), we came upon Malham Tarn (glacial lake) near Malham Cove (curved limestone waterfall formation) from which Malham Beck (stream) flows.

We visited Gordale Scar (a limestone ravine), Janet’s Foss (a waterfall) and Derwent Water (actually a lake). In the Lake District we enjoyed fell-walking (fells are hills, and some very big ones at that!), and in Scotland we hiked moraines (rocky ridges formed by glaciers) but opted out of Munro bagging (look it up).

Here in Hamilton we are blessed with an abundance of waterfalls along the Niagara Escarpment, which we refer to as ‘the mountain.’

This no doubt leaves many visitors scanning the horizon and scratching their heads.

In contrast to dramatic waterfalls are the shallow waters of Cootes Paradise. Important as a fish nursery and a staging area for migratory birds, Cootes Paradise Marsh is the largest wetland at the western end of Lake Ontario.

What exactly is a wetland? A marsh? Are they the same as a bog? A swamp? A quagmire?

Retired Hamilton Conservation Authority manager Bruce Mackenzie, recipient of numerous awards, including the 2016 Rt. Hon. John Turner Water and Environmental Leadership Award, will answer these perplexing water puzzles and provide many more fascinating details on Hamilton’s special wetlands at the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society.

Join us Wed. Oct. 17 at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown. Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30. Guests are warmly welcomed.