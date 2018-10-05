It has been an action-packed few months at the Ontario legislature as our new government takes immediate action on issues of competitiveness, trade, our public finances and more.

In late September, we received the Independent Commission of Financial Inquiry's report on the previous government’s accounting practices. It confirmed a shocking culture of waste at the highest levels of the previous Liberal government.

The result: The real deficit number was revealed to be an astounding $15 billion.

That’s why our government is taking steps to protect Ontario’s public finances, restore accountability and respect taxpayers. In short, we’re putting Ontario’s fiscal house in order.

The reason we need to do this urgently is to ensure the funds are there for the services we value most, such as health care.

Toward that goal, I was pleased to see Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott announce last week that the province is moving forward with building 6,000 new long-term care beds; representing the first wave of more than 15,000 new long-term care beds that the government has committed to build over the next five years.

Taking this early action on our long-term care commitment is one part of the solution. We also need to make sure our hospitals are run better, more efficiently and focused on front line care.

Which is why we also announced that the province will create 640 new beds and spaces — plus extend funding for spaces already operating in the hospital and community sectors across Ontario.

Taken together, these actions will ease pressure on hospitals, help doctors and nurses work more efficiently, and provide better, faster health care for patients and their families.

One patient treated in a hallway is one patient too many. These moves will reduce the strain on the health-care system in advance of the upcoming flu season, and work with front line health-care professionals and other experts to transform the province’s health care system.