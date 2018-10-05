Being a self-proclaimed treasure hunter, my favourite part of any arts festival is perusing the vendors, and this year's ArtsFest in Waterdown delivered a satisfying array of unique, handcrafted goods. I came home with a ceramic cup, a pendant and a pair of pearl earrings.
I enjoy the cup. It may or may not surprise you to know that I use it as a wine vessel on a regular basis. But the earrings struck me as especially well-made. They seemed crafted with love, just for me, even though I hadn't met their maker, Angela Morgan, before the festival.
Interest piqued by the talent and skill contained within the delicate silver and pearl drops, I wondered what the life of an artisan such as Morgan looked like. How did these earrings appear, as if from nowhere, for my personal adornment?
I plied her with coffee to get some answers.
Morgan is a jewelry artist and goldsmith who operates under the company name Argent Whimsy. Originally from Toronto, she studied goldsmithing at the Haliburton School of Art and Design before establishing her studio near the waterfront in Hamilton four years ago.
Strolling through the booths of an arts festival is a leisure activity, and patrons may draw that sense of frivolity into their perceptions of the artists showing their work. What a fun and easy life it must be, we think, making pretty things and then standing around while buyers shell out cash in the summer sunshine.
Though I'm a painter, it's my secondary art form, while writing is my primary passion and profession. I've never put together a gallery show or sold my work from a booth.
The reality of the artisan life, I've found, is quite different from what outsiders might assume.
"I don't go out, I don't party. I'm working way more than 40 hours a week," she says.
When Morgan is not setting up, manning and taking down her booths on weekends, she's working in her studio, designing and crafting jewelry for eight or more hours a day, including personalized work such as engagement rings. Her studio has all the necessities for metalsmithing, including expensive computer software that allows her to perfect her commissioned designs, saving her precious hours to invest in her other work. She does approximately 24 shows per year, which means every weekend of her summer is spent vending.
"It's a nomadic life," she says, about covering the summer festival circuit. She often lives out of her van, which fits a mattress for sleeping on the road. Thankfully, it's not a solitary life. Her fiancé, an engineer, is able to travel with her, and there is a camaraderie between artists who frequent the same shows. (Like in the circus, I joked, and she said yes, sort of like that.)
Things calm down a bit in the winter, but this is when she focuses on what she calls her "art pieces." She draws a distinction between "art" or "show" pieces, and "bread and butter" pieces. Bread and butter pieces are the smaller, less time-consuming pieces of jewelry, which are created production-line style and sold at a lower price. Art pieces are the more expensive and lengthier passion projects, also aimed at catching the attention of shoppers so they'll visit her booth and purchase a bread and butter piece, providing her with, well, actual bread and butter.
Morgan must carefully balance trends with timeless, heirloom-quality style. Colour trends need to be monitored year to year. As fashion's colour palettes transform, so must her stone selection. While rose quartz may be the sought-after gem to complement a pastel wardrobe one year, it may be entirely out of vogue the next, leaving her with costly overstock if she hasn't kept up with fashion's whims.
With no formal business training, the process of running a company has been a challenge, but a rewarding one. She has no need for a day job, selling enough to make a living. However, securing festival booths is expensive and requires upfront investment. Booths can cost from tens to thousands of dollars, depending on the show, and artists won't see the return on their investment for months.
"It's not an easy life," she says.
I won't pretend I clock the same sort of hours that Morgan does, but I do understand the emotional tax on putting one's heart and soul into a career in the arts.
There's no single meaning of the word "artistry," but we might think of it as the impulse to leave an enduring mark on humanity. Morgan and I make different creative products, but our desire for a lasting footprint is the same. To move people, and continue to move generations beyond our lifespans, is the ultimate objective.
I hope to be read for centuries to come. Morgan hopes to have her jewelry passed down as heirlooms, carrying with them the power to connect people.
"That's the biggest power we have as artists," she says. "to evoke emotions, whether they're good or bad, and to leave that behind."
Well, there's at least one pair of pearl drop earrings that will endure if I have anything to do with it.
Laura Furster is a Hamilton-based writer and artist. Twitter/Instagram: @laurafurster. Visit: www.laura-furster.com. Contact: laura.furster@outlook.com.
