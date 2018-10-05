"It's a nomadic life," she says, about covering the summer festival circuit. She often lives out of her van, which fits a mattress for sleeping on the road. Thankfully, it's not a solitary life. Her fiancé, an engineer, is able to travel with her, and there is a camaraderie between artists who frequent the same shows. (Like in the circus, I joked, and she said yes, sort of like that.)

Things calm down a bit in the winter, but this is when she focuses on what she calls her "art pieces." She draws a distinction between "art" or "show" pieces, and "bread and butter" pieces. Bread and butter pieces are the smaller, less time-consuming pieces of jewelry, which are created production-line style and sold at a lower price. Art pieces are the more expensive and lengthier passion projects, also aimed at catching the attention of shoppers so they'll visit her booth and purchase a bread and butter piece, providing her with, well, actual bread and butter.

Morgan must carefully balance trends with timeless, heirloom-quality style. Colour trends need to be monitored year to year. As fashion's colour palettes transform, so must her stone selection. While rose quartz may be the sought-after gem to complement a pastel wardrobe one year, it may be entirely out of vogue the next, leaving her with costly overstock if she hasn't kept up with fashion's whims.

With no formal business training, the process of running a company has been a challenge, but a rewarding one. She has no need for a day job, selling enough to make a living. However, securing festival booths is expensive and requires upfront investment. Booths can cost from tens to thousands of dollars, depending on the show, and artists won't see the return on their investment for months.

"It's not an easy life," she says.

I won't pretend I clock the same sort of hours that Morgan does, but I do understand the emotional tax on putting one's heart and soul into a career in the arts.

There's no single meaning of the word "artistry," but we might think of it as the impulse to leave an enduring mark on humanity. Morgan and I make different creative products, but our desire for a lasting footprint is the same. To move people, and continue to move generations beyond our lifespans, is the ultimate objective.

I hope to be read for centuries to come. Morgan hopes to have her jewelry passed down as heirlooms, carrying with them the power to connect people.

"That's the biggest power we have as artists," she says. "to evoke emotions, whether they're good or bad, and to leave that behind."

Well, there's at least one pair of pearl drop earrings that will endure if I have anything to do with it.

Laura Furster is a Hamilton-based writer and artist. Twitter/Instagram: @laurafurster. Visit: www.laura-furster.com. Contact: laura.furster@outlook.com.

