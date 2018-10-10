"Dealing with the media was an absolute nightmare," he says.

Funny thing, though. Even today he says he doesn't wish he'd never been part of Team Canada. He kept the sweater and the mask and the stick from that tournament. The effect this all had building his character and toughening his mental state made him a better person and a better goalie.

Just over three years later, the other end of that note's emotional spectrum came to fruition when he was able to start an NHL game for the Phoenix Coyotes. It was Apr. 14, 2014, against San Jose. In a 3-2 loss, he was outstanding. It was his highest high.

His first save was on future Hall of Famer Joe Thornton. Does he remember the rest?

"You're damn right," he laughs, "I remember every detail."

When you've worked all your life for a dream and it comes true, you'd better believe the mental PVR is going to be recording. He kept the puck, sweater, stick, mask and pads from that one, too. This was going to be Game 1 of a long career in the world's best league.

Except during training camp the following fall, he fell awkwardly and blew out his ankle. He tried playing on it, but it was too much. Suddenly he went from preparing to fight for the starter's job to missing the entire season after surgery and a brutal rehab. He bounced from Chicago's farm team to Nashville's, then to the ECHL and finally to Europe. Then, two months into last season, he suffered the injury that ultimately ended his career.

Today the first-round draft pick and the guy voted the Niagara IceDogs' all-time best goalie is a month into a business commerce degree at the University of Guelph. He loves it. The routine is great. Grinding through hours of studying is even fun for him.

The hockey part of his story is incomplete without an epilogue, though.

When he was called upon to go in net for the bronze-medal game the year after that horrible night against the Russians, he played like a hero. He stopped a penalty shot. He made what might be the greatest save in world junior history when he no-look gloved a puck behind his back. For 60 wonderful minutes he shut out the Finns and was named player of the game.

That performance isn't remembered nearly as easily or as often by people as the loss, but it should be. Just as that first game back against Sarnia (a 6-2 victory) is too easily forgotten.

Visentin says those performances were statement games. Moments that mattered to him and proved something to himself and anyone else watching. If you work hard enough and don't give up — at least until your body forces you to — you'll come out ahead.

"That's what defines me when I look back on my career."

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML