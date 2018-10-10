Clients often ask me what they think they should do when it comes to investing in an unpredictable market. The answer is not as simple as one would hope. It’s hard to predict the future, but as the past has proven, there is repetition when it comes to financial investments.

No matter what, investing involves some level of risk. The market could take a nosedive after flying high for years, months, or even minutes.

The best thing you should do if this happens is to stay calm and stay the course. History suggests that equity markets usually recover strongly a couple years after a major crisis that causes market upheaval, like war or a stock market crash.

Many people when realizing there is a market crash or other form of investment chaos react by pulling out of the market. This isn’t the best action to take. Investors often stand to lose more if they leave the market.

Look long-term

The saying short-term pain for long-term gain is one way to look at it. For example, say the market crashes but you stay invested over a ten-year period. You could see a gain of about five per cent annually. Say though, you panicked and pulled out of your investments as the crash hit. You decided to wait it out, and then reinvest once the market took a turn. In that period of market flux, you missed out on the 10 best trading days of your investment plan earning you an annual return of just over -1.5 per cent. But what if you missed out on 30 days of the best trading days possible? That’s a whopping -8.11 per cent annually, missing 50 days … well you can imagine the number goes into the red even further. Had you left the money invested and waited out the storm, as history has shown time and time again, the rising tide would more than likely have been very profitable.

Investing wisely means knowing that at some point in time you will have dips in your dollars. But long-term investors, who make rational decisions while holding the course, often have a better chance of stable returns.

Diversity rules

Another important aspect to investing during instability is making sure that your investment portfolio is diversified. That means creating a portfolio that has your capital in more than just one stock or sector. Spreading the wealth across a variety of investments such as stocks, bonds, index funds, etc. will help to minimize the risk of loss on your investments.

If one investment hits a valley, the other may be peaking. By diversifying you don’t just rely on one source for gains and if one investment is performing less than expected, you could still be generating returns on the other ones.