Partnerships are the backbone of Flamborough Connects — bringing people and resources together is at the heart of everything we do.

This year, two new and productive partnerships stand out.

Early in 2018, Flamborough Connects and Healthy Community — Healthy Youth collaborated on a Trillium Foundation Seed Grant application. The Flamborough Youth Hub Project was approved in August and together we are reaching out to build a youth hub team.

The focus of this project is to support local and rural youth by giving them the tools they need to take leadership of their own success: Identifying gaps in resources and services and implementing a plan for local access.

The goal is to compile all the resources youth need and make them accessible through a variety of hub portals: Online and in-person. There will be opportunities to complete volunteer hours, build leadership skills, be heard and take action.

Throughout the project we will be connecting with businesses and agencies to partner in supporting our youths’ work. Mentorship at every age and every background will factor in the success of the project.

Any youth aged 12 to 24 who would like to get involved are encouraged to call 905-689-7880 or email penny@flamboroughconnects.ca.

In 2017 Volunteer Hamilton closed its doors and Flamborough Connects agreed to take a lead role in helping local agencies meet their volunteer needs. Initially we had hoped to load the Volunteer Hamilton database onto our new website, but when that proved too complex we reached out to a newly launched social media platform called Gigit.

Gigit is a platform that combines job/volunteer searching, event planning, managing and scheduling. A response to the booming gig economy and a solution for young people to develop experience, hone skills, and build a digital resume, this platform is also a perfect solution for non-profits.

Organizations can post volunteer opportunities, schedule shifts, manage events and fundraise on one comprehensive platform. Soon, Flamborough Connects will be launching an online auction on Gigit and the Youth Gigit Challenge — the next activities in our Connecting Thanks to Giving Fundraising Campaign.