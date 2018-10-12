If I needed more reasons to love the downtown Waterdown business community, I’ve just found more than 60 new ones.

Village merchants and partner organizations have embraced the transition between seasons and are showing their community spirit by participating in the second annual Scarecrow Walk. It’s been extremely fun to watch more than five-dozen scarecrows pop up around town, each one unique, in its own way.

From scary to flowery and funny, many of the scarecrows reflect the businesses they represent, while others celebrate everything we love about fall. Together, they’ve added a real festive atmosphere to the Waterdown core.

The Scarecrow Walk is part of the business improvement area's Walk Waterdown initiative, first launched in 2017, to encourage people to explore the Village by foot and discover all its interesting nooks and crannies and wonderful businesses. With amazing heritage buildings and new builds, the Waterdown Business Improvement Area (BIA) has so much to offer, including an incredible team of entrepreneurs and community leaders ready to meet and serve visitors with an only-in-Waterdown brand of hospitality.

The current display of scarecrows is just one more example of the enthusiasm they have for our community and its residents.

Flyers, which were mailed in early October and are available at participating businesses and at the BIA office, list the locations of scarecrows and contain a ballot. Visitors can vote for their favourite and enter a draw for one of two $200 shopping sprees. Eighteen of the 60 scarecrows also feature letters to help scavenger hunters solve a mystery puzzle. Entrants who solve the puzzle are eligible for a draw for a $350 shopping spree.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m., many businesses will handout treats to costumed kids and fur babies during the 2018 Treat and Pet Walk. Families can also enjoy activity zones on Main Street South, as well as the Sobeys and Fortinos parking lots, where there will be live music, magic, games and photo opportunities. Watch for details in Treat Walk flyers coming to businesses and mail by mid-month.

In the spirit of giving thanks, I am grateful for our BIA members, and everything they are doing to roll out the straw carpet this month. I encourage you to walk the village, spot scarecrows, find letters, collect treats and enter to win.

Happy fall everyone!

— Susan Pennie is the executive director of the Waterdown Business Improvement Area.