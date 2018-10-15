Change is hard for many of us. We move, get a new job or see a child off to school, and we worry about how it will turn out. Often, as time passes, we realize it was change for the better.

I believe we are in just such a time of change in the GTA. Tens of thousands of people are moving here every year, because our region is a place of opportunity and high quality of life. That creates a growing demand for housing, and because not enough new supply is being built, home prices are rising.

The majority of people living in the GTA understand that if we want to increase housing affordability and supply in our region, change is necessary. A recent Ipsos poll of 1,503 GTA residents found that 87 per cent of respondents believe it is important to build new homes in the GTA as a means of addressing the issue of housing affordability. A similar proportion of the respondents, 86 per cent, agreed that municipal zoning bylaws should be changed to make it easier to build middle-density housing types such as townhouses, semi-detached houses, and row homes. This type of housing is important because it fits relatively easily into existing neighbourhoods and offers new home buyers a ground-related option that is more affordable than a traditional detached single-family home.

But, as I said at the beginning, change can be a challenge. Many of the respondents in the Ipsos poll said they would oppose new housing developments close to where they live. About half would oppose a small or mid-rise condo apartment building within half a kilometre of their home, and 59 per cent would oppose a high-rise condo. Many would also object to townhome developments within that distance, with 37 per cent of respondents opposing traditional townhouses and 44 percent opposing stacked townhouses.

It is clear we have a contradiction here. We know we need change, yet we resist it. We know we need to build more new housing, but we worry about how new developments in our neighbourhoods will affect our daily lives and the value of our homes.

I think part of the solution lies in informing ourselves about ways new developments benefit us and our communities. Building a healthy supply of new housing helps increase housing affordability, enabling our family and friends to find homes at prices they can afford. New developments bring more people, which means our neighbourhoods can support a greater variety of shops, restaurants, and other amenities. And a vibrant neighbourhood means higher property values and more tax revenues that local governments can invest in infrastructure like parks and transit.

Another thing we need in this time of change is bold political leadership. At BILD, we have ideas for simple, straightforward steps municipal leaders can take to increase housing supply and affordability. Find them at www.buildforgrowth.ca and send an email to your local candidates. If we can embrace change and solve the housing challenge we face, we’ll be able to look back and say it was change for the better.

Dave Wilkes is President and CEO of the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the GTA. For the latest industry news and new home data, follow BILD on Twitter, @bildgta, or visit www.bildgta.ca.