The pre-existing “gray-market” dispensaries further complicate the legal-illegal competition. Will most close or go legit? If not, they’ll provide another challenge for legal retailers.

New or established, storefront or online?

Competition is also beginning among legal vendors, especially in Alberta. Will speciality chains, independent shops or established grocers prove most popular? Will consumers prefer stores with coffee-shop vibes, clean clinical looks or retro-hippy styling?

A potentially fascinating competition pits brick-and-mortar versus e-commerce. In many retail sectors, physical stores have struggled (or gone bankrupt) against online competitors. But now we’re seeing hundreds of new cannabis storefronts open, despite every province also selling pot online.

To succeed in this rivalry, cannabis store staff will need to offer good customer service. Online vendors must correspondingly provide well-designed web sites.

Privacy concerns will influence this competition. Some consumers won’t want friends or coworkers seeing them buy cannabis. They’ll prefer the anonymity of buying online.

Other shoppers may worry more about online privacy. Typing names and credit card numbers into cannabis web sites might lead to problems later, perhaps at the U.S. border. Some folks will prefer paying cash in physical shops instead.

Both rivalry and synergy could arise between medical and recreational cannabis. Some medical users may switch to recreational products for convenience or variety. Conversely, people trying recreational weed may find it therapeutic and later get prescriptions. Such crossovers could boost sales of both products.

Producers and products compete

The big-money competition is among cannabis producers. They’ve scrambled for skilled workers. They’ve raced to take-over greenhouses, chocolate factories, and even indoor soccer fields for growing spaces. And their stock prices have soared.

But all that’s been mere warm-up. Now their recreational products and business strategies finally go head-to-head.

Whose products will prove most popular? Will most consumers opt for a mild buzz, powerful highs, or therapeutic effects? Will sales of cannabis buds and oils be eclipsed by value-added products like cannabis foods and beverages when those become available?

Which managers have built the strongest firms? What’s the best strategic balance between cost reduction, distinctive branding and product research?

There’s still the option (in most provinces) for consumers to grow their own cannabis. This will probably resemble home winemaking: many folks try it but few stick with it. Mind you, robotic grow-op boxes apparently can do the gardening work for you now; a cell phone app keeps you updated on the plants’ progress.

Displacing other substances?

Looking more widely, we can see cannabis-alcohol competition also brewing. Some booze drinkers will switch to pot for their buzz, especially once cannabis beverages arrive. That’s one reason wine and beer companies are investing in cannabis producers.

Other substances might see similar switching. There’s evidence that legalizing pot reduces abuse of opioids and cocaine. Might some tobacco smokers trade their cigarettes for joints too?

Read more: Now that cannabis is legal, let's use it to tackle the opioid crisis

That brings up the even broader competition between provincial pot policies. Each government has chosen its own approach to legalizing cannabis sales and consumption.

Some provinces are keeping retailing entirely government-owned. That might bolster consumer education and harm reduction. Others are at least partly including businesses. Those may respond better to customer preferences and market trends.

The least bad policy?

Whose policy will work best? More precisely, which ones will come closest to achieving governments’ varied and competing societal objectives?

Provinces with more stores per capital will dampen their black markets best. Alberta will likely lead there, given the large number of private-sector stores expected. New Brunswick’s public-sector retail network also looks good relative to its population.

By contrast, Québec has just 12 government-run stores initially for 8.4 million residents. It’s put tight limits on consumption. And its new premier wants the minimum age raised to 21. It’s hard to see that strategy discouraging illicit dealers.

Other government decisions will also be tested. Letting municipalities ban cannabis stores may be pragmatic politically. But that lets black markets continue unabated.

Similarly, Newfoundland’s desire for a local cannabis supply is understandable. But offering a $40 million tax break to get it will look expensive if cannabis surpluses eventually materialize as expected.

So, whether you’re a retailer, consumer, government official or producer, you’ll probably find the next few weeks challenging, interesting and constantly changing, to say the least.

Michael J. Armstrong, Associate professor of operations research, Goodman School of Business, Brock University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.