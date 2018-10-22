Here we go again — it happens the same time very year.

Numerous people need to rehome their dogs.

Elderly individuals going into long-term care is one of the biggest reasons we see, but we also have get calls about small dogs. Often there is a new baby in the home and owners think it is a given that small children and small dogs just do not work.

After we receive a call that Buster needs a new home we go through a number of steps. It frequently follows the same story.

First we call the clinic to set up a time. Then, we call the owner but Wednesday doesn't work — can we change it to Thursday? So we check back with the clinic and change the intake day.

Then, Thursday morning we receive a note from owners, they have changed their mind and are going to work with a trainer. So we make another call to the clinic to cancel.

Bear in mind that we have already set this dog up with a foster home, so we call the foster again and cancel.

There are times this job is so very frustrating.

As all of this is happening, we have other dogs waiting for a spot with us that have been put on hold, pending ones we have already agreed to take in.

When adopting a new pet, please make arrangements with family or friends to take your pet into their home should you be unable to care for them. It is much less stressful for the animal.