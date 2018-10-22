Here we go again — it happens the same time very year.
Numerous people need to rehome their dogs.
Elderly individuals going into long-term care is one of the biggest reasons we see, but we also have get calls about small dogs. Often there is a new baby in the home and owners think it is a given that small children and small dogs just do not work.
After we receive a call that Buster needs a new home we go through a number of steps. It frequently follows the same story.
First we call the clinic to set up a time. Then, we call the owner but Wednesday doesn't work — can we change it to Thursday? So we check back with the clinic and change the intake day.
Then, Thursday morning we receive a note from owners, they have changed their mind and are going to work with a trainer. So we make another call to the clinic to cancel.
Bear in mind that we have already set this dog up with a foster home, so we call the foster again and cancel.
There are times this job is so very frustrating.
As all of this is happening, we have other dogs waiting for a spot with us that have been put on hold, pending ones we have already agreed to take in.
When adopting a new pet, please make arrangements with family or friends to take your pet into their home should you be unable to care for them. It is much less stressful for the animal.
Last week Teddy came in. An eight-year-old shi-poo, this little dog does not like children; he is fine with their teenagers but not a two-year-old child. Surprise, surprise.
Brady is another of our charges. A Jack Russell terrier, he is just a sweetheart, but once again not good with children. Waiting in the wings is an 11-year-old shih tzu as the owner is going into long-term care.
Last year alone we took in 30-plus smaller dogs. One of those was Sweetie. She is a shi-poo and going on 13 with somewhat of a gimpy leg. No one wants a wee dog of that age that limps. I refuse to put her down as she is otherwise healthy and happy.
So where is Sweetie? She is here with me and will remain here for the rest of her days. I have always maintained that should I win the lottery, I would have a retirement home for old dogs. They may not have many years left but they make the best pets and deserve a chance.
We would like to apologize to all those we have turned away from the shelter this past week as the cats and kittens have had bad colds. This is now under control and we hope to be back in full swing in a few days.
— Mary Lamb is the president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.
Here we go again — it happens the same time very year.
Numerous people need to rehome their dogs.
Elderly individuals going into long-term care is one of the biggest reasons we see, but we also have get calls about small dogs. Often there is a new baby in the home and owners think it is a given that small children and small dogs just do not work.
After we receive a call that Buster needs a new home we go through a number of steps. It frequently follows the same story.
First we call the clinic to set up a time. Then, we call the owner but Wednesday doesn't work — can we change it to Thursday? So we check back with the clinic and change the intake day.
Then, Thursday morning we receive a note from owners, they have changed their mind and are going to work with a trainer. So we make another call to the clinic to cancel.
Bear in mind that we have already set this dog up with a foster home, so we call the foster again and cancel.
There are times this job is so very frustrating.
As all of this is happening, we have other dogs waiting for a spot with us that have been put on hold, pending ones we have already agreed to take in.
When adopting a new pet, please make arrangements with family or friends to take your pet into their home should you be unable to care for them. It is much less stressful for the animal.
Last week Teddy came in. An eight-year-old shi-poo, this little dog does not like children; he is fine with their teenagers but not a two-year-old child. Surprise, surprise.
Brady is another of our charges. A Jack Russell terrier, he is just a sweetheart, but once again not good with children. Waiting in the wings is an 11-year-old shih tzu as the owner is going into long-term care.
Last year alone we took in 30-plus smaller dogs. One of those was Sweetie. She is a shi-poo and going on 13 with somewhat of a gimpy leg. No one wants a wee dog of that age that limps. I refuse to put her down as she is otherwise healthy and happy.
So where is Sweetie? She is here with me and will remain here for the rest of her days. I have always maintained that should I win the lottery, I would have a retirement home for old dogs. They may not have many years left but they make the best pets and deserve a chance.
We would like to apologize to all those we have turned away from the shelter this past week as the cats and kittens have had bad colds. This is now under control and we hope to be back in full swing in a few days.
— Mary Lamb is the president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.
Here we go again — it happens the same time very year.
Numerous people need to rehome their dogs.
Elderly individuals going into long-term care is one of the biggest reasons we see, but we also have get calls about small dogs. Often there is a new baby in the home and owners think it is a given that small children and small dogs just do not work.
After we receive a call that Buster needs a new home we go through a number of steps. It frequently follows the same story.
First we call the clinic to set up a time. Then, we call the owner but Wednesday doesn't work — can we change it to Thursday? So we check back with the clinic and change the intake day.
Then, Thursday morning we receive a note from owners, they have changed their mind and are going to work with a trainer. So we make another call to the clinic to cancel.
Bear in mind that we have already set this dog up with a foster home, so we call the foster again and cancel.
There are times this job is so very frustrating.
As all of this is happening, we have other dogs waiting for a spot with us that have been put on hold, pending ones we have already agreed to take in.
When adopting a new pet, please make arrangements with family or friends to take your pet into their home should you be unable to care for them. It is much less stressful for the animal.
Last week Teddy came in. An eight-year-old shi-poo, this little dog does not like children; he is fine with their teenagers but not a two-year-old child. Surprise, surprise.
Brady is another of our charges. A Jack Russell terrier, he is just a sweetheart, but once again not good with children. Waiting in the wings is an 11-year-old shih tzu as the owner is going into long-term care.
Last year alone we took in 30-plus smaller dogs. One of those was Sweetie. She is a shi-poo and going on 13 with somewhat of a gimpy leg. No one wants a wee dog of that age that limps. I refuse to put her down as she is otherwise healthy and happy.
So where is Sweetie? She is here with me and will remain here for the rest of her days. I have always maintained that should I win the lottery, I would have a retirement home for old dogs. They may not have many years left but they make the best pets and deserve a chance.
We would like to apologize to all those we have turned away from the shelter this past week as the cats and kittens have had bad colds. This is now under control and we hope to be back in full swing in a few days.
— Mary Lamb is the president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.