Earlier this month the very sad case of the rape and murder of nine-year old Tori Stafford 10 years ago was thrust back into the national spotlight.

That’s because it became known that Terri-Lynne McClintic, who was serving a life sentence for her role in the rape and murder of Tori Stafford near Woodstock, Ontario in 2009, had been transferred from a maximum-security prison to a healing lodge in December 2017.

The response from the government elicited a storm of outrage from Canadians. In a hastily written memo from the Department of Justice, it was claimed that the Liberal government’s hands were tied.

However, this is not true. The government has the moral, legal and political authority to act to correct this injustice.

Many constituents called my office to express similar outrage. Canadians also took to social media, wrote letters to the editor and called radio talk shows.

In early October, the Conservative caucus put forward a motion in the House of Commons that Tori Stafford’s killer be moved back behind bars — where dangerous child killers belong.

Unfortunately, the Liberals used their majority to defeat the motion. Liberal MPs followed Justin Trudeau’s lead and voted to keep McClintic in a fenceless healing lodge, living alongside children.

I feel the pain of the Stafford family.

From 2010 to 2015, I worked to get a private member’s bill through parliament to help ease the recurring pain victims and their families experienced throughout an outdated parole board process. While this was a small step, it complemented other Conservative legislation that was tough on violent criminals.

When my bill passed in April 2015 it brought a measure of fairness to victims and their families. Having worked with victims and their families and attending heart-wrenching National Parole Board hearings, I could understand their frustrations with the system.