If you’re curious or new to the hobby of astronomy, you’ll want to attend the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers Scope Clinic on Friday, Nov. 16.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Spectator, 44 Frid St. for this free, family-friendly event where everyone is welcome. A half-dozen mini-workshops to help you get started in astronomy begin at 7 p.m.
Knowledgeable club members will also have their telescopes and gear set up to answer your celestial questions. You’ll learn where to start, the type of gear you should buy and more importantly avoid.
If you’re already an amateur astronomer, this is a great opportunity to take the hobby to the next level. An optional non-perishable food donation for the Hamilton Food Share program will also be collected and appreciated. While you’re there, don’t forget to purchase the 2019 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.
All photographs are taken by club members and profits go to the club. The calendar will also be available at the club’s Nov. 9 meeting at the Spectator building, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. There is free admission, door prizes and everybody is welcome. Longtime member John Gauvreau will present an educational and entertaining discussion called “25 Cents Worth of Astronomy.”
Here are November stargazing events listed in the 2018 calendar.
Nov. 9: Thin crescent Moon above Mercury low in the evening sky.
Nov. 11: Crescent Moon close to Saturn at sunset.
Nov. 15: First-quarter Moon is close to Mars in the evening sky.
Nov. 17: The Leonid Meteor Shower peaks.
Mario Carr, the author of this report, is the club’s director of publicity and can be reached at mariocarr@cogeco.ca or on Twitter (@MarioCCarr).
For more information, see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website (amateurastronomy.org) or call 905-627-4323. The club offers a basic astronomy course for members.
