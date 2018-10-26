A generation ago, the only communication my parents had with my school was if I got a bad report card — actually the communication was more aimed at me and the consequences.

They didn’t ask about my friends or relationships, and they certainly didn’t ask where I was, unless I was found not to be at school or got into trouble.

Today, parents are criticized for being helicopter parents. We want to know who our kids are with, what they are doing, who they are seeing and what’s going on in their lives. Unfortunately, hovering is being linked to a lack of development in decision-making and resilience among other things.

I’ll admit I’m one of those parents and struggle with what I want to know and what I don’t while trying to figure out the balance. In a 2015 survey of Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Grade 7-12 students in east Flamborough, almost 80 per cent felt that their family lives provided high levels of love and support. Yet only approximately 40 per cent felt that they communicated positively with their parents and were willing to seek their advice and counsel.

One thing is for sure, most young people want their parents to be able to help them when it comes to making important decisions. The trouble is where do we get the information?

There are certainly vast amounts out there but the challenge is getting it into the hands of parents and young people. Healthy Community — Healthy Youth Flamborough, in partnership with Flamborough Connects are working to create a hub where communication can flow both ways.

That means young people and parents telling us what they need and the hub, through its partners, providing the information and resources. Resources could include education and career guidance, social and mental health service supports, volunteer and job opportunities, experiences to foster skill development, mentorship and workshops.

Communication can open doors to opportunities we didn’t know existed and be the bridge to building a better future for our children. For more information, visit focusontheforty.ca/whats-your-path.

— Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough.