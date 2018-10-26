I’m often asked why Flamborough Connects doesn’t take the lead to co-ordinate a list of community fundraisers and events — particularly at this time of year when every weekend brings a craft sale, a bazaar, an art show and several other events to benefit local nonprofit organizations and service clubs.
Well, we have heard the call and are planning to help get that done. If you belong to a community nonprofit or service club, keep an eye out for an invitation to the Flamborough Community Connector Symposium in January 2019.
We are in the process of planning a morning of information, networking and sharing so local organizations can plan for a successful year.
2019 will mark the 15th anniversary of Flamborough Connects’ partnership with the Flamborough Review and the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce for the annual Flamborough Community Guide — a listing of community services, common numbers, support services, programs, local businesses and events.
With that in mind, check out some of what’s happening this weekend!
Friday, Nov. 2:
YFC Annual Gala Fundraiser (Adults). Enjoy an evening of food, wine and entertainment. Call 905-690-9639.
"Sylvia" Opening night presented by Village Theatre at Memorial Hall. Check the website for details and tickets: www.villagetheatrewaterdown.ca
Saturday, Nov. 3
2nd Annual Arts and Craft Show at the Flamborough Seniors Centre. 9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Check out the amazing talent of the Westover Artists and Flamborough Senior Centre handicrafters and get a jump on your holiday shopping! 163 Dundas St. E. Waterdown.
Holiday Gift Shoppe and Tea Room at Christ Church Flamborough. Unique gifts, decor and refreshments. 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. 92 Highway 8, Greensville.
Christmas Bazaar at Millgrove Community Centre and hosted by Millgrove United Church. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Crafts, vegetable table, deli and more. 855 Millgrove Side Road.
Annual Christmas Market at Grace Anglican Church. 9 a.m. 2 p.m. Café, live music, silent auction, art, handicrafts and raffle. 157 Mill St. N., Waterdown. Parking at rear off Main Street.
Annual Turkey Supper at Sheffield United Church. 4:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Adults $20, Children $10, Preschool free. 1283 Old Highway 8, Sheffield. For more information, call 519-621-5227.
With a plan and a route — you can do it all.
— Amelia Steinbring is executive director of Flamborough Connects.
