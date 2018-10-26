I’m often asked why Flamborough Connects doesn’t take the lead to co-ordinate a list of community fundraisers and events — particularly at this time of year when every weekend brings a craft sale, a bazaar, an art show and several other events to benefit local nonprofit organizations and service clubs.

Well, we have heard the call and are planning to help get that done. If you belong to a community nonprofit or service club, keep an eye out for an invitation to the Flamborough Community Connector Symposium in January 2019.

We are in the process of planning a morning of information, networking and sharing so local organizations can plan for a successful year.

2019 will mark the 15th anniversary of Flamborough Connects’ partnership with the Flamborough Review and the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce for the annual Flamborough Community Guide — a listing of community services, common numbers, support services, programs, local businesses and events.