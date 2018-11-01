It’s November; how did that happen so quickly?

Halloween has come and gone and the little ones can now shift their attention to Christmas. And with the Christmas ads already broadcast on TV, that must mean that Santa Claus is coming to town — or at least here, in Flamborough.

That's right, Santa Claus is coming to town and the parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m., beginning at Memorial Park.

The parade team is back at it, working behind the scenes to ensure that this year's parade is another great success.

With lots of musical bands and entertainers, and over 70 floats expected to be on the route, the parade is taking shape and will surely delight children of all ages.

Look for this column every week in the Review leading up to the parade for helpful hints for watching the parade, best places for the little ones to sit, new interactive features for parade watchers, judging contests, and other great bits of information to make your night a great one.

This year, we have a new website, with a lot more information to help navigate through the night. Visit www.flamboroughsantaclausparade.com. Look for easier directions on how to travel the streets, and where to park safely.

As usual, since this is a community parade, there will be more opportunities than ever to give back, with more locations for dropping off those gently-used winter clothing items, as well as food for the local food bank.

Check out the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade page on Facebook for more details on these items and much more.

If you have questions, are interested in volunteering or are a high school student looking for those 40 hours of community service, contact me at info@flamboroughsantaclausparade.com.