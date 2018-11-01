For the worst part of 10 years, the city has been talking about LRT and, after having spent $100-plus million of taxpayer dollars, the city is no further ahead on this pipe dream.

Now is the time to take a step back, take off the rose-coloured glasses and do a reality check.

Forget about the "free" $1-billion the Ontario taxpayers might donate to the project. It's time to do a proper real-time study — not a paper and pencil numbers study.

A two-year study could start April 1 (no kidding) and use jersey barriers to "remove" the LRT road from regular traffic. No cars, trucks, buses, bikes or people would have access to that area.