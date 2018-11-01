For the worst part of 10 years, the city has been talking about LRT and, after having spent $100-plus million of taxpayer dollars, the city is no further ahead on this pipe dream.
Now is the time to take a step back, take off the rose-coloured glasses and do a reality check.
Forget about the "free" $1-billion the Ontario taxpayers might donate to the project. It's time to do a proper real-time study — not a paper and pencil numbers study.
A two-year study could start April 1 (no kidding) and use jersey barriers to "remove" the LRT road from regular traffic. No cars, trucks, buses, bikes or people would have access to that area.
Once completed, regular-sized buses would run as LRT trains. All data about passengers, times, operational costs, etc. would be recorded. After a year of operation, this data could be used to determine if LRT is viable. This raw data must be made available to everyone.
After, say three months, the city should move to have a referendum on LRT. Let the citizens of Hamilton decide.
Oh yeah, and for the "bottom line," this suggested two-year study can be done for free. No Ontario taxpayer money and no Hamilton taxpayer money would required.
Jay Miller, Greensville
