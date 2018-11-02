For residents of the Village of Waterdown and the surrounding Flamborough townships — with a growing number of young men and women enlisting in the war effort — learning about how the war was progressing was slow, often out-of-date and almost non-existent for much of the time.

While the daily edition of The Hamilton Spectator rarely reached the village, the weekly edition was the main source of news. It often meant reading about battles that had taken place many days earlier and always including the horrifying list of the dead and missing.

On May 16 1918, this changed, for from a tiny office in the Waterdown core, close to where the Memorial Hall stands, the first edition of a village newspaper — the Waterdown Review — was published.

“One letter at a time, G.H. Greene carefully fitted together the stories for the first issue that went to print” — an extremely time consuming task that once the edition was printed was taken apart, with each tiny metal piece of type filed away to await the next issue.

While Greene’s rather verbose editorial made no mention of the paper becoming the source of information about the war, much of the local news in the remaining months of the year kept residents informed about the war effort and about those from the area who were serving.

This was almost certainly one of the reasons that Kenneth McGregor, son of Waterdown doctor, John Owen McGregor, ordered that the first fifty copies were to be sent “to the local boys serving overseas.”

From the very first issue, this was clearly the paper’s focus; to carry news about those at home to those serving overseas and vice versa. On the front page, the main headline news was an account of the four years of effort by the Red Cross and the Waterdown Patriotic League to supply necessities and comforts to wounded soldiers, and a reminder of the upcoming Victoria Day entertainment raising funds for their ongoing work.

Side headings reported that Capt. Stanley Sawell had been promoted from lieutenant to captain and “was at present enjoying a five weeks well-earned rest in England” and that John L. Kirk and Lloyd Henry had each been presented with a handsome wristwatch and best wishes from friends as they left for Toronto to report to the 70th Battery and the war in Europe.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist at the Flamborough Archives.