“Now there’s a fentanyl resistant to Narcan.”

“I just want to live to the end of the year.”

And that’s the thing: their illness is so overwhelming, here at least is a safe space where, for a moment, they have control. Supervised consumption sites link people struggling with addiction to hope. And maybe one day, treatment and recovery.

“We start with one philosophy: Be kind.” Dr. Chris Mackie and Sonja Burke have seen thousands of patients since opening Ontario’s first temporary overdose prevention site in February. London’s overdose rates are 50 per cent higher than anywhere else in the province. The workers witness several overdoses a day — and literally, save lives. Supervised consumption sites help people survive long enough to get treatment. One couple, treated and now recovering, sent a thank you card: “You saved us. Gave us hope.”

These are people who don’t respond to conventional treatment. So there is pressure to see things differently, do things differently. Ottawa started trialing injectable dilaudid six months ago.

“We gave them a home,” Turnbull smiles. “When they became addicted, their lives and development just stopped. Now, they’re learning again. How to cook. Clean. Work. Volunteer. How to live a life.”

On Oct. 22, after weighing all the evidence, the Ontario government chose to continue funding supervised consumption sites.

Nadia Alam is a Georgetown physician and president of the Ontario Medical Association. She can be reached at nadia.alam@oma.org.

