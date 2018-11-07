CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You have a tendency to go overboard, and you have difficulty reining yourself in. Look at a long-desired goal with depth and caring. You can see a loved one making an adjustment. Know that this process is not easy for this person. Tonight: Act as if there is no tomorrow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Stay anchored, and remain focused on what you want and on where you are heading. You could be distracted by another situation involving property and/or a domestic matter. You cannot change others, but your attitude might transform as a result of trying. Tonight: Happiest at home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your instincts will guide you through a difficult talk, but only if you don't get too tied up in who is right and who is wrong. A close loved one could prove to be an amazing inspiration. Reach out to this person more often. Tonight: Meet friends for some drinks and munchies.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might need a break from the extremely hectic pace you have been maintaining. Be aware that making a money decision right now would be ill-advised. Make sure that you and a friend see eye to eye on how to split a bill for a meal. Tonight: Partake in the good times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The New Moon in your sign announces that significant changes are about to head your way, if you so desire. You have to want these changes in order to make them a reality. A family member might weigh you down with his or her heavy ideas and thoughts. Tonight: Time for fun!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You put on your best face, even if you do not feel on top of your game. You know the power of positive thinking. On the other hand, not processing the negative thoughts that surround you might be a mistake. Stay as clear-headed as possible. Tonight: Do something just for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Zero in on what is good for you. A get-together could be part of the scenario. You might need a friend to help you clear the air. Let this person play devil's advocate. A friend or loved one could jolt you with a sudden twist or turn. Tonight: Visit with an older relative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might not be sharing your desire to be more of a leader or an influencer around the workplace. Your talents in that area could emerge from out of the blue, or so others think. Co-workers will help pave the way if you let them know your desires. Tonight: Fun and games.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Look beyond the obvious when trying to make sense of a situation. Consider what has not been said. Think about how others feel. You might be unable to understand why you are doing all of this processing, but know that it will pay off in the end. Tonight: Be near good music.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell (1943), actor Adam DeVine (1983), actress Dana Plato (1964)



www.jacquelinebigar.com