CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be out of sorts, no matter what someone does to make you smile. Even if you are not amused, be gracious and smile anyway. Refuse to cause a problem or take off in a different direction. Today is just a wacky day. Tonight: Where you are, a party seems to emerge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Use today for an activity you love. Do not hesitate to ask someone else to join you. You could have a last-minute change of plans because of an unexpected development. Make a call and explain to others why you will not be able to join them. Tonight: Go with the flow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your intensity marks whatever you choose to do. You initially might be overwhelmed by the choices you have made and the direction you decide to head in. You are likely to hear news that pushes you onto a new path. Listen to what a friend shares. Tonight: Let the games begin.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Make an effort to reach out to someone. Your feelings could be changeable yet intense. Recognize how much you are cared for. Express your affection as well. Return all calls before you make plans. As a result, you might decide to adjust your schedule. Tonight: All smiles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be smart and clear out your errands before meeting up with others. You might have a joyous time once you finish some of your to-dos. Avoid going overboard. If someone encourages you to do just that, you should wonder about his or her motive. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make the most of the day. The Moon in your sign highlights you and your concerns. You could turn this day into a fun and wild period where you let go and have a great time. If you need to approach someone who is very important to you, do so. Tonight: Be a bit more spontaneous.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you feel like making plans that please you, do so, by all means. Your sense of humor emerges when speaking to a child or loved one. This person could say something so inappropriate in a conversation that it strikes you as hysterical. Tonight: Where the action is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Accept an invitation that puts you right where your friends are. Whether you do some early holiday shopping or get together for a fun game of racquetball matters very little -- it is the company that counts. Reach out to an older relative. Tonight: At a favorite place with friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pressure builds to help others, whether you're planning a party, putting in overtime to finish a project or helping your sweetie paint the dining room. You will enjoy heading down a different path. In fact, you could be delighted to try something new. Tonight: Make plans with friends.

BORN TODAY: Actor Tracy Morgan (1968), actor Roy Scheider (1932), actress Zoey Deutch (1994)



www.jacquelinebigar.com