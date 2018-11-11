GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Listen to a close associate who tends to point you toward the right path. Schedule some time to clear out a project or finish a chore. A serious talk with a key person in your life reflects his or her energy and reveals what he or she really thinks. Tonight: Go with the moment.

This Week: If you are trying to clear up a hassle on Monday, demonstrate your openness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Defer to a loved one. This person might be a handful in general, and sometimes even a stick in the mud. He or she could be very conservative and not as fun-loving as you might like. However, the caring between the two of you is genuine. Tonight: Add more zest to a situation.

This Week: Your smile helps events to go in your favor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be more upbeat than many of those around you. You might be upset about a certain matter. A friend or loved one appears to have a bad case of the blues. Just be yourself and do what you enjoy. Encourage this person to open up. Tonight: Get a head start on tomorrow.

This Week: Let others try to loosen you up; enjoy their efforts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you are full of mischief and feel as if you are a kid again, then your mood is where it needs to be. Let your inner child emerge. Do not worry about someone else's reaction. Playing as though you're little again can revive your spirit. Tonight: Full of fun and excitement.

This Week: Tame down the wildness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Recognize the importance of your family, home and/or domestic life. At the present moment, how a key person in your life is presenting him- or herself worries you. Stop, and take some time to chat with this person. Remain easygoing. Tonight: Invigorate your personal life.

This Week: Tension holds you back until a friend teases you out of your mood.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You know that you are not weak and that you are a force to be dealt with. You naturally light up another person's life just by hanging out with him or her. Try not to be overly serious in a conversation. Keep your interactions light and easy. Tonight: Invite a friend to drop by.

This Week: Say what you think, but don't expect an immediate response.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want to do some heavy shopping or playing. If you are not careful, you will see how fast you can drain your checking account. Try to maintain some balance. Share your ideas with a close friend or loved one. Tonight: Say "yes" to being treated to a fancy dinner out.

This Week: Try not to deal with financial matters on Monday.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be tired of trying to handle all your responsibilities. Take a realistic look at what is happening. You might need to look at why you do not support yourself in being more authentic. Don't feel as if you have to share whatever is on your mind. Tonight: Out late.

This Week: Curb a tendency to go overboard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Even when greeting good times with a loved one, you'll want to maintain a low profile. Adding a screen of privacy could add a lot of depth and openness to your bond. Let go of seriousness, and embrace your more lighthearted side. Tonight: Curl up with a good book.

This Week: Keep someone's secret hush-hush, or you could encounter the other party's wrath.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your friendship means a lot to a key person in your life. Sometimes, this individual might appear to be a little shy or withdrawn. Make that OK. Each friendship one has in life can be very different from the others. Share important news. Tonight: At a favorite restaurant.

This Week: Figure out why you are being met with resistance.

BORN TODAY: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (1974), author Kurt Vonnegut (1922), actress Demi Moore (1962)



