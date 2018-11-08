Autumn is here. Mumble, mumble. Many of us are planning on being cooped up for the next several months. That means it’s a good time to get rid of some stuff so you can manoeuvre around indoors.
One of the best avenues to get stuff gone fast is right at the end of your driveway — the curb. A lot of us use this method for instant results. Isn’t it funny how the closer your superfluous stuff gets to the curb the less attached you are to it? And it’s less likely that stuff will find its way back into the recesses of your house.
You did your due diligence: you tried selling the stuff, family have said, “Nay, nay,” and nobody wanted it for a buck at your garage sale.
Yet there it clutters, making closets hard to close, poking out from behind the couch, dripping down like stalactites from the basement rafters. It's clutter on clutter.
Maybe it’s time to walk the stuff down driveway.
Make a habit of giving useful free stuff away on non-garbage days and people will absolutely reciprocate by making it go away. A “free stuff” sign beside it is essential.
Two lovely sisters who frequent my diverse selections dubbed it, “The Outdoor Store.”
My neighbours know they can always snatch up a find: toys, books, tools, snappy clothes, doggie paraphernalia, cottage cups, garden fairies, garden supplies, old china tea cups, bicycles, boots, home decor, cleaning supplies and dishes.
You name it, and it has appeared at the end of my driveway at one time or another.
Nothing beats treating a neighbour to something for free.
Sometimes there are small gatherings curbside at my place where conversations and all manner of wonderful social interactions abound. Bonus.
Try it. It’ll bring a little therapy to your home.
Stephen Ilott is a professional home organizer with decluttering.ca and author of “The Domestic Archaeologist.” For more information, visit www.decluttering.ca or contact him at info@decluttering.ca or 416-460-8098.
