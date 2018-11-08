It’s getting colder with each passing day, and in just over two weeks, Santa will be coming to town.

For a community as wonderful as Waterdown, that can only mean one thing: On Nov. 24, downtown is about to transform into something rarely seen anywhere else. For some of us, it’s just a tradition that we all expect, but for newcomers to our growing village, it has to be seen to be believed.

Starting in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 23, lawn chairs will start to appear — a few to start, and then before you know it, there are more chairs than there are free spaces. Trucks will arrive, backing into their preferred viewing spots, and seem to be abandoned. But alas, they are not.

Soon there will be the sweet sounds of children sitting in the back waiting for the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade to begin.

This is an amazing sight, but with it comes the challenges of trying to operate businesses or access private driveways. We ask that everyone be considerate of where they place their chairs, or park their vehicles. Please avoid personal spaces on Main Street; respect the private property of homeowners, and avoid their driveways. (Most homeowners will move them anyway, so please just refrain.)

Hamilton Street and Dundas Street East have their own challenges, as there are many new businesses and less parking spots available for customers, so please do not park your vehicles or leave chairs in an area that will infringe upon business operation.

This tradition just seems to work, and it’s because everyone is considerate of others and the folks that live and operate their business on the parade route.

It’s also a fantastic time for the folks who live in town, attend the high school (hint hint — 40 hours of community service, kids) or have older children who no longer watch the parade to give back and be a part of this amazing night.

If working behind the scenes on the night of the parade and being a real part of the magic is of interest to you, let us know. Email us at info@flamboroughsantaclausparade.com. No meetings to attend, just a volunteer session on the evening of Nov. 22 and, of course, Nov. 24 starting at 5 p.m.

To see the looks on the faces of those wee ones up close is, as they say, priceless!